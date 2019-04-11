Hina Khan made ‘HIS’ day SPECIAL...

MUMBAI: We have heard a lot about Hina Khan being a disciplined and dedicated actress who does not indulge in making too many friends in the industry.

However, we have seen Hina interacting and socializing with her Kasautii co-stars pretty often. In fact, at the Indian Telly Awards, we spotted her sitting alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes and sharing a few laughs. We went through her co-stars’ Instagram stories, and we sense that she is really enjoying her time shooting for the show with her colleagues.

Recently, we once again saw her ensuring that her make-up man Sachin’s birthday was special as she put the cake on his face and engaged in some fun banter with him.

Take a look.

We love what she is wearing and her attempt to make him feel special. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Hina has the audience not only hooked to watching her ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’ but also has them smitten by the various shades she brings on the screen and her craft as an actor. Now, there is a strong buzz that she will be seen as a victim of cyber crime in Vikram Bhatt’s next, and we cannot wait to see how she floors us once again!