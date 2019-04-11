Hina Khan - Parth Samthaan share an awkward moment at the Box Cricket League Match

MUMBAI: This is so strange that two actors share not so cordial relationship in reel as well as real life! Speaking about such a circumstance, the two actors who are currently making headlines are Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan.

Well, Hina and Parth are currently seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wherein they play the roles of Komolika and Anurag respectively. Like their onscreen characters, they also share not so good relation in real life at the moment, and this was vividly visible when the actors bumped into with each other at one of the Box Cricket League matches which was underway at Film City.

Speaking to SpotboyE.com, an eye-witness said, “We thought that Hina and Parth would chat, given the fact that they are working on the same show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. But both did not say anything to each other except mumble a 'Hello'. It was so much in the face that hardly anybody who was within a near radius missed it.”

"It is now so evident that Parth and Erica are dating, and in fact, their relationship is growing by the day. Earlier, Parth did not invite Hina to his birthday party. And now, the two couldn't strike a 2-minute conversation. They have had so many scenes together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that at least there should have been a brief, courteous chat when two colleagues meet outside the office- but nothing of that sort happened," the source further shared with the portal.