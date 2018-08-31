Hina Khan shares a Kattappa vs Komolika meme with Ekta

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most anticipated shows this year. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles, and while it is almost confirmed that Hina Khan has been locked to play Komolika's role in the show, the constant exchange between Ekta Kapoor and Hina has left everyone confused.

There are many reports suggesting that Hina will be essaying the role of Komolika, while others suggest it could be Krystle D'Souza.

Hina shared a comment on an Instagram story wherein a fan compared the mystery behind Komolika to that of ‘Kattappa Ne Bahubali Ko Kyu Mara’? To this, Hina commented that she also wants to know who is playing Komolika. Ekta was prompt to respond saying, ‘First your contract now another one. I think I will only play it.’

Well, this has us puzzled. Recently, during a press conference, Ekta said that she has roped in a "big television actor" for the role.

Hina is rumoured to be the highest paid actor on the show. The original show starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan in the lead roles and aired between 2001 and 2008.