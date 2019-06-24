News

Hina Khan is UNWELL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 09:04 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been soaring high in her career and has been working extremely hard.

From the past few months, she has gracefully made a visible difference in the way people perceive her. Her professional commitments and dedication towards keeping herself fit and motivated to present the best of herself at the Cannes Red Carpet, her music videos, TV serial, and films have been lauded, and she seldom takes a break from work.

We have seen her having a good time on the sets of her shoot, sweating it out at the gym, or having a healthy swim in the pool, but we have not seen her partying or taking a break. However, it looks like the changing climate and lack of rest are taking a toll on the actress.

Hina out up a post of the same on social media and captioned it as ‘unwell’. Check out her post below.

Get well soon, Hina!

Tags > Hina Khan, tv serial, Star Plus, Kasuti Zindagi Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, TellyChakkar, unwell,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of...

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days