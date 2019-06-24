Hina Khan is UNWELL!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been soaring high in her career and has been working extremely hard.

From the past few months, she has gracefully made a visible difference in the way people perceive her. Her professional commitments and dedication towards keeping herself fit and motivated to present the best of herself at the Cannes Red Carpet, her music videos, TV serial, and films have been lauded, and she seldom takes a break from work.

We have seen her having a good time on the sets of her shoot, sweating it out at the gym, or having a healthy swim in the pool, but we have not seen her partying or taking a break. However, it looks like the changing climate and lack of rest are taking a toll on the actress.

Hina out up a post of the same on social media and captioned it as ‘unwell’. Check out her post below.

Get well soon, Hina!