TV actress Hina Khan, who has entered the Bigg Boss house, turned a year older today.

Being locked up in the house, it is quite natural for her to miss her birthday celebrations. But when one has wonderful friends, one must not worry.

Well, we hear that before she entered the house, her close friends made her feel happy with a special surprise.

Boyfriend Rocky along with TV actors Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh put together a small surprise for Hina right before she got locked up.

Speaking about her birthday, Hina had shared before entering the house, "my family, Rocky, everyone is upset because I won't be with them during my birthday. I have a limited set of people close to me and they mean the world to me. For the first time ever on my birthday, I'll be surrounded by strangers. I wish and pray that they become my friends."

Check out these pictures from Hina’s birthday celebrations!