Hina KICKS Luv; Hiten-Arshi get touchy yet again!

We can't help but pity Puneesh's condition now that bandgi is out of the colors' flagship relity series Bigg Boss! The two were always together and their love new no bounds. Now we can't really say whether the two of them did it just for the cameras in order to sustain in the show.

Now, the makers of the show have released the promo of tonight’s episode that sees housemates gearing up for a new task. For the new task, the female contestants of the house have turned into queens and male contestants will serve them as their ‘sevaks’.

Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are the sevaks of Hina Khan while Akash and Priyank Sharma are sevaks of Shilpa Shinde. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani are sevaks of Arshi Khan.

Shilpa Shinde, who is at loggerheads with Akash Dadlani, orders him to clean the whole kitchen. While Hina Khan makes Luv and Puneesh cross dress! Yes, Luv and Puneesh will be wearing sarees. Hina will be commanding on the two sevaks and she will also tightly KICK Luv stating that he barely does any work.

The most interesting and hilarious part of the task is Arshi Khan and Hiten’s chemistry. Arshi asks Hiten to take off his shirt and get into the pool with her. Hiten also applies lotion on Arshi's hands as dictated by her and both of them seem to enjoy it as well.

This is indeed going to be an interesting task so far of the season.

With Bandgi out of the house, Puneesh Sharma can now be seen bonding with other housemates as well. It wil surely be interesting to see Puneesh's game plan now.

Take a look at the video: