Hina mocks Salman's social media following; says Sunny has bought her followers!

This season of the Colors reality series Bigg Boss has seen all sorts of absurdities pouring from all nooks and corners.

Amongst all the contestants to gain the most notoriety is Hina Khan closely followed by Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. We are not taking Arshi Khan, Puneesh-Bandgi in the count because, they belong to a different league altogether.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular contestants to be a part of the glass walled house in this season. There have been controversies galore surrounding her. Be it her temperament or her hypocritical nature, she has been criticised and scoffed at by all and sundry. It is only ironical that she is completely oblivious to it.

And now, another statement that came from her made her look as though, she has stooped lower than the lowest can. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that the TV Bahu is going all out to prove that she is indeed someone who enjoys grovelling in the lowly dust.

As if being the most hated contestant already was not enough, in a recent video she was seen bad-mouthing Salman Khan and Sunny Leone!!

Yes, you read that right.

In the video that has emerged, Hina can be seen talking and commenting on the number of followers Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Sunny Leone have on their respective social media accounts.

In the video, she can be seen talking to Arshi. She says Salman Khan has 5 to 6 million followers on Instagram. The funniest part is the ease and the confidence with she says it, is downright appalling!

We mean Salman Khan has over 28 million followers on Twitter, over 14 million followers on his Instagram page and over 35 million followers on Facebook. Therefore Hina's comment makes us think whether she was following the correct Salman or was it an imposter's account.

Wait! You'd be highly mistaken if you thought you could put a lid on it right here.

Hina further went onto saying that if one wants to know whether someone has bought their followers with money, they should look at the video views. She went on to say that Sunny Leone has a lot of followers but she barely gets any views on her videos.

The actual case in point is Sunny has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and the last video was posted by her approximately two hours ago at the time of filing this story which had over 90 thousand views.

What is Hina saying? Does she know, she is digging a grave for herself?

What do you guys think? Share your comments below.

