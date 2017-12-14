Hina questions Shilpa's hygiene; the latter leaves the kitchen

The Colors' reality series Bigg Boss is really getting engrossing by the day. Teh show is not just the most talked about show in Tellydom and beyond, it is also the most controversial show on TV. Everyday something or the other morbid happens and this quality if the show helps it to garner audiences!

TellyChakkar brings to you every development inside the glass walled mansion. And today, there is yet another issue that got Hina worked up again and this time Shilpa PUT HER FOOT DOWN!

Today, the Kitchen queen of the house, Shilpa Shinde decides to step off her throne and leave behind kitchen duties as Hina Khan questions her hygiene levels while cooking food. Captain Arshi ‘Begum’ brings to Hina’s notice that Shilpa Shinde has been using tap water to prepare food for the inmates. Hina Khan who is very particular about her diet, confronts Shilpa and strictly warns her that she won’t tolerate her using tap water to prepare food.

Hina Khan also goes on to say that, Shilpa using tap water to prepare food is the reason behind all the contestants falling ill. Unable to bear these allegations, Shilpa loses her cool and asks Hina Khan herself to step into the kitchen, as she leaves behind her kitchen duties.

Is this really Shilpas’s last day in the Kitchen? Let us know what you feel about it in the coments section below.