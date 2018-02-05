Home > Tv > Tv News
Hiten, Arshi & Vikas gang up once again

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2018 01:45 PM

Ekta Kapoor's BCL is back (On MTV) and the gossip industry has already started working.  Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta were participants in Big Boss 11 and now are in the same team (Kolkata Baabu Moshayes) as player and supporter respectively. 

When asked about ganging up again, Hiten says, "My equation with Arshi Khan is a colleague or like how it is with all my team members. She’s part of our team."

Anand Mishra co-owner of MTV BCL says, "We have a wide variety of actors in different teams." We wonder if fireworks will happen as Vikas Gupta is also in the same team as a supporter. 

We wonder if Big Boss will happen again on the cricket field. The league is scheduled to have its first match on 12 February.

Are you ready for some real fun in the Cricket field?

