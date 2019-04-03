Hiten Tejwani’s loving message for wife Gauri

Hiten and Gauri are one of the iconic pairs of television. The two worked on the serial Kutumb and were loved by the audience. Hiten and Gauri even won a lot of awards for the best jodi.

But what is best about this couple is that they have been married for over 15 years, but the love and care they have for each other is the same. Hiten recently shared a photo along with Gauri and wrote the cutest message with it. He said, ‘People told me to make you fall in love with me I had to be funny and make you laugh. But every time you smile @gpradhan I'm the one who keeps on falling in love with again and again.’

Well, the Bigg Boss 11 episode in which Gauri came to meet Hiten was one of the most watched ones, and we hope to see the couple working together sometime soon.

Check out the post here.