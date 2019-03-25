News

Hoichoi partners with GrabOn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 04:31 PM

KOLKATA: Hoichoi, digital content platform for Bengali movies and shows, has entered into a unique partnership with coupon giants GrabOn.

This tie-up will provide users with discounts on a wide variety of verticals from food, fashion, travel, recharge and more from their merchants. Hoichoi will be promoting these coupon and promo codes sourced from GrabOn on their social media platforms and also through other channels, to give their consumer base enthralling concessions in varied categories. At the same time, GrabOn would be creating a microsite and list all the offers available across categories which users who subscribe to hoichoi can avail. The microsite will again be promoted through hoichoi’s social channels and their user base through email, SMS and other mediums.

Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder of hoichoi, said, “Hoichoi will be the one of the first OTT platforms to enter in an interesting partnership with GrabOn. This will enable our subscribers to get offers from GrabOn through their website to avail them at their own accordance. We are a ‘customer-first’ company and we have always been focused at giving something extra to our subscribers. This partnership with GrabOn allows exactly that!”

GrabOn’s Founder and CEO, Ashok Reddy added, “The partnership will help the market leaders break through to a whole new user demographic helping them save big on online shopping and purchase. This alliance will benefit both the parties, as hoichoi subscribers can avail the best discounts while GrabOn users can enjoy the extensive content library like originals and movies which hoichoi provides.”

Tags > Hoichoi, Bengali movies, Ashok Reddy, GrabOn, OTT platforms, Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder of hoichoi, coupon giants GrabOn, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

From the sets of Rising Star 3

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days