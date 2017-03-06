Holi special in Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash

The occasion of Holi is knocking at the door!

So, to mark the festival, Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash has planned for Holi special episodes, wherein different singers will croon Holi based songs on different themes.

Kick-starting from 10th March, it will continue for four days.

10th March will see crooner Tirtha Bhattacharya perform with his theme as ‘Lok O Gaan E Rong Er Utsav’; on 11th March, Manoj Murali Nair and Manisha Murali Nair will perform with their theme as ‘Shantiniketan E Boshonto Utsav’ while singers Aditi Munshi and Amit Ganguly will croon on 12th and 13th March respectively. Aditi’s theme is Dol Purnima while Amit will sing songs based on Holi celebration.

