Holi special: Disguised Sangram plans to kidnap Disha; Karan-Preeta to confess love

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have come together to celebrate the colourful festive of Holi. The makers of Balaji Telefilms have once again planned an interesting sequence lined up for its viewers.

As per the plot, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preetha’s (Shraddha Arya) love story will blossom as they will confess their love for each other under the influence of bhaang leading to some cute and endearing romantic moments.

On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya’s Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) will join in for the festivities as they celebrate Holi together making it memorable for all. To add to the entertainment quotient, Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preetha will indulge in the traditional Holi fun and games and play with colours while grooving to chartbuster music and present special performances.

What do you think about Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya?

Now adding an element of mystery, Sangram will enter Mehra house in a disguised look. He will turn into a South Indian cook to bring back Disha in his life. He will plan to kidnap Disha during Holi party.

KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya’s Holi special episode will air on 3 March.