Holi special: Mehek and Shaurya to get high on bhang

Surprise surprise surprise!!!

Tellychakkar.com is back with a dhamakedar spoiler on Zee TV’s most popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia).

The makers of the show have planed Holi celebrations in their upcoming episodes. This Holi carnival sequence is definitely worth the wait.

As we already know, Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) has left Shaurya’s house and has taken the route of revenge.

Soon, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will call Mehek and her family to his Khanna mansion to play Holi. In the midst of festival, Mehek will shock everyone with a new announcement.

To give tough competition to Shaurya, Mehek will now open her own food van bang opposite Shaurya’s restaurant.

The drama doesn’t end here!

Svetlana (Radha Bhatt) will mix bhang in the gol gappes. Later, when Shaurya and Mehek will eat gol gappe they will get high and express their feeling towards each other. In the drunken state the duo will also confess their love for each other.

Totally filmy!

We buzzed Samiksha but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite shows.