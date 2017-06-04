Hot Downloads

Honeymoon drama to kick start in Bhaag Bakool Bhaag

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2017 11:30 AM

Colors’ newly launched comical drama Bhaag Bakool Bhaag (Edit II) is entertaining audience with its rib tickling comedy.

The story revolves around Bakool (Jay Soni) who is badly stuck between balancing his two marriages, which happened under unavoidable circumstances.

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen Bakool’s efforts to keep both his wives happy without letting them know about the big secret of his two marriages.

We hear that the upcoming episodes of the series promise more laughter for the audience as Bakool will get into another deep trouble.

Our source informs us, “An interesting honeymoon drama to unfold in the upcoming episodes of the show where Bakool will be asked to go on a holiday with Sheena (Hiba Nawab) and Jigna (Shruti Rawat) at the same time which would be impossible for him. So, Bakool will fake an illness to avoid the honeymoon plan.”

When we contacted Jay, he confirmed the development with us.

Will Bakool be successful in faking his illness? Well, it would be fun to watch out.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

