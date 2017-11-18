Promita Chakrabartty, who is essaying the title role of Parul in Zee Bangla's upcoming fantasy drama, Saat Bhai Champa, says that she is very happy to be a part of the project as she has grown up listening to this folktale.

She said to TellyChakkar, “We all are aware of folktales because we have grown up listening to them from our mother and grandmother. I have grown up listening to the story of Saat Bhai Champa as well. These stories are loved by people of all age groups because fairyland is not our world. I had never thought that someday I will do a show based on this story. I am very excited to be a part of this TV show and I feel lucky that I got the opportunity of playing the role of Parul.”

In the promo, the actress is seen in a white flowy dress.

When we asked about her costume, she quipped, “The look is very different from my previous show. When we talk about fairy tales, we imagine the characters in some particular dresses like if it is a gown, we imagine it to be a long one, especially a flowy one. That’s why Parul has been given such a long dress. It’s a very stylish dress. I loved it. In the promo, Parul is seen wearing a white dress but later she will be seen in a variety of colours.”

For the uninitiated, in her previous show, Bodhuboron, which aired on Star Jalsha, she played the role of Kanak and her character wore sarees.

Promita signed off saying, “We shot with real animals and birds which I think is uncommon in Bengali serials. I even rode a horse which was a completely new experience for me. I really wish that audience gets transported to a fairy land during that half an hour.”

Way to go, pretty girl!

Produced by Surinder Films, Saat Bhai Champa will start from 27 November airing every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.

