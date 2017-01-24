Housemates whip up some delicious food during BB Dhaba task

Marking the 100th day of their journey inside the Bigg Boss house, the housemates wake up to the song Daawat-E-Ishq. In the morning, Manu is seen getting a bit emotional thinking about how he is going to miss staying in the Bigg Boss after the finale and express it through a monologue. Manu, Manveer and Bani get together as a gang and make fun of Lopa and Rohan. They say that only their blind fans will vote for them otherwise, Manu, Manveer and Bani have an upper hand over them. Soon after, Bigg Boss introduces the BB Dhaba task wherein the housemates are divided into two teams- Lopa- Rohan and Manu-Bani and have to cook some delicious food in the given time frame. Manveer is chosen to be the sanchalak and owner of the dhaba who will get food orders from Bigg Boss and ensure that both the teams prepare it in the given time limit.

A dhaba-like set up is put up in the garden area comprising of a stove place which both the teams have to share to cook food. The housemates are asked to dress up like dhaba chefs with aprons and gamchas and pick up all the required ingredients from the store room every time they get an order. After the task completion gong rings, both the teams have to get Manveer to taste their dishes and while he decides whether to accept or reject the dish. However, the final decision lies with Bigg Boss. In the first round, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to prepare a Chinese food item in the span of 1 hour. Both the teams gear up for the task and hit the storeroom to get all the necessary ingredients and the responsibility is upon Bani and Lopa. Bani is quick enough to pick up all the sauces while Lopa struggles to get the right ingredients. Lopa requests Manu to share sauces with her but Manu politely declines and says that she should have thought of it before and he won’t be able to help her now.

As the task end buzzer rings, both the teams display their food items in a serving bowl and put it in front of Manveer for assessment. Without wasting any time, Manveer declares Manu and Bani as the winners and keeps their dish in the confession room for Bigg Boss’s evaluation. Up next, Bigg boss asks both the teams to prepare an Italian dish in the span of 1 hour. Bani and Lopa rush inside the store room to get the ingredients and once again Lopa loses out on picking the pasta packets as all of them go in Bani’s kitty. Lopa starts blaming Bani for doing it purposely but Manveer objects her. He says that she got an equal opportunity as Bani’s to get the materials and she can’t blame Bani for her own mistake. Furthermore, Manveer and Rohan also get into an argument over the blame game and lash out at each other.

In the evening, after the completion of the task, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a big surprise in the form of the popular celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra. He enters the house along with his two assistant chefs to celebrate the contestants’ victory and to cook a scrumptious meal for them. Zorawar interacts with the housemates and tells Manveer how his beard and hairstyle has become a rage in Delhi and his fan following has increased manifolds. Along with his assistant chefs, he prepares Indian fusion food giving a twist to every food item. From Kababs, to daal chawal starters to twister jalebis, the housemates gorge on some delicious food and profusely thank Zorawar for making their Bigg Boss milestone a special one.