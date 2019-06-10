This is how Bipasha Basu reacted on seeing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most watched shows currently. The show is doing well on the TRP chart and the news that Karan Singh Grover is entering the show as Mr Bajaj has escalated the curiosity of the viewers.

Karan’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him on TV after a long, and to make them happy, the actor has already shot for his promo recently. His look as Mr Bajaj is already out and it seems his wifey dear Bipasha Basu is pretty impressed.

Well, when SpotboyE.com asked him about Bipasha's reaction on seeing him turn Mr Bajaj, he said, “She doesn't compliment easily but seeing me in Mr Bajaj attire, she said 'I am looking hot'. What else you need?”

In the previous season, Ronit Roy played the iconic character of Mr Bajaj and his performance was well appreciated. Now, are you excited to see Karan Singh Grover reprising the role? Hit the comment section below.