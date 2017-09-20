Full House Media's popular daily Devanshi is set to bid adieu to its viewers soon.

The series that airs on Colors, is going to have a happy ending and the cast and crew wrapped up their shoot yesterday (19 September).

All's well that ends well and we hear that the viewers will get to see the much awaited happy moment in the finale episode of the series.

Our source informs us, "Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) will finally have to pay for her deeds and she will be arrested on her attempt to kidnap and kill Kalki. On the other hand, all will be well in the lives of Pavan (Piyush Sahdev) and Devanshi (Helly Shah) too as the duo will tie the knot and live happily ever after."

When we contacted Karuna Pandey, she commented, "I feel that the show should end on a happy note. We keep entertaining the audience through our shows over the years and they get attached for sure but we wish that when a show ends, the audience should not feel sad on its closure and always have good memories related to the show in their hearts forever."

Will you guys miss the show? Do share your thoughts with us.