This is how Dil Dhoondta Hai will end...

The news of Dil Dhoondta Hai (Dashami Creations) on Zee TV going off-air must have broken the hearts of a zillion fans. The pairing of Stavan Shinde and Shivya Pathania as Vishi and Raavi was quite loved by the audience.

However, per media reports, the show will air its last episode on 12 January 2018 and Aapke Aa Jane Se starring Karan Jotwani and Suhasi Dhami produced by Bodhi Tree Productions will occupy its slot.

Dil Dhoondta Hai was a love story of Raavi, whose house had an accommodation with separate rooms for each family member and Vishi, who belonged to a Maharashtrian family living in a chawl.

The storyline projected strong emotions and drama where the creatives introduced characters which created situations to keep the two lovers at par. As for the latest track, there was a build-up of drama where Vishi preferred to move into a nuclear living with Raavi.

According to our sources, the decision to pull the plug on the show was an immediate one as it was not generating any profit. And the latest we hear is that the show will end on a positive note.

A source informs us, “Dil Dhoondta Hai will end the story with Raavi convincing Vishi to change his decision of moving into a nuclear living. She will explain the importance of a joint family and how the ups and downs only makes a family stronger.”

Do you like how Dil Dhoondta Hai will end? Will you miss watching the show? Drop in your views in the comment box below!