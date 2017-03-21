This is how Eijaz Khan spent his time post shoot in a Village of Gujarat!

Eijaz Khan spent 3 weeks in a village in Gujarat where he not only learned the nuances of his character but also spent some quality time with the Village Folks. He plays a village headman Raidhan Raj Kataria in his brand new show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage who is loved and respected by all and for whom responsibility of his village and family is a priority.

A very important part of living in a village is farming so being able to drive a tractor is a must skill. Eijaz Khan in his endeavor to bring authenticity to his role tried his hand at it. What was quite surprising is that he learned how to drive it one day flat! It is heartening to see that actor’s like Eijaz find time after their pack up to spend time with the village folks and also indulge in local activities like archery with a bow and arrow made of twigs and rope.

A source on set says, “Eijaz Khan was very comfortable living in the village and for once did he not crib about the circumstances or the fact that he missed the city, he thoroughly enjoyed himself and even bonded with the elders of the village and the Sarpanch.”

Good luck Eijaz!