THIS is HOW Gautam Rode starts his birthday month

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode, who is known for working in television soaps and films, feels for the underprivileged children and does a lot for them.



For the uninitiated, several years ago, the actor had done a music video on the plight of underprivileged children and ever since he has been promoting a cause called 'Helping Hands'. Recently, Gautam, who acted in TV shows like Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, took a few kids to Happy Planet at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai, for a fun filled day.



The actor, who also worked in the film Aksar 2 opposite Zarine Khan, took to social media and expressed his feelings. His post read, ‘Helping Hands. I really get motivated by these super kids... Played and interacted with them... They don’t complain about the things they don’t have in life and are always positive and happy... Need to learn a lot from them. The perfect song to begin my birthday month with :) #HelpingHands @happyplanetplaypark @brandnbuzz’



Take a look below.