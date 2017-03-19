How getting caught cheating in exams changed Niyati Fatnani’s life

It is rightly said, “There is no shame in turning back, when you discover you are on the wrong path.”

Something similar happened with the young sensation Niyati Fatnani.

The pretty actress is all set to star as the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. At the launch of the event, we had a fun conversation with the Gujju beauty, who debuted on TV with D4, and she shared one of her childhood incidents that changed her life completely.

Niyati, as she shared, was a very bright kid in school. Always managing to achieve 100 marks in most of her papers, she never wanted her marks to drop.

When she was in her second standard, during her computer exams she realised she did not know few answers. Not wanting to disappoint herself with low marks, she decided to copy from her friend’s paper.

But not adept with such antics, Niyati was caught by her teacher, leaving her embarrassed in front of her entire class. She couldn’t control her tears and started weeping and seeking her teacher’s forgiveness.

The young actress shared, “I was aghast and wanted to repent but it was too late. That’s when my teacher told me, ‘Niyati, God is with you and he doesn’t want you to ever take shortcuts in life. This is why you got caught and he will never want you to cheat again’.”

“It was a moment of epiphany for me and I promised to myself that what may come I will never take the wrong path. I realised that God indeed was with me and he himself will give me the strength to face all obstacles. Luckily for me, he continues to shower his blessings on me,” concluded Niyati!

That’s a beautiful story, isn’t it? We are sure readers, you too will never opt for shortcuts again!