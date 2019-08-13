THIS is how Heli Daruwala to enter Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular television soaps. The show, which airs on Star Plus, has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is the spin-off of the longest-running daily soap ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To add twists to the narrative, the makers have planned a special segment.



Speaking about the story, loyal viewers know that Meenakshi has planned a roadblock in the story of Abir and Mishti. Now, in the latest episodes, we will see that due to Meenakshi’s evil plans, Mishti is forced to reveal Kuhu’s truth in front of everyone that she is an illegitimate child. After Mishti’s revelation, everyone is shocked and Mishti’s family is surprised to see Mishti’s attitude and wondering as to why will Mishti reveal Kuhu’s truth in front of everyone so much so that Abir too will break all ties with Mishti.



But in the upcoming episodes, there is a major twist planned as Abir will find out about the reason as to why Mishti reveal Kuhu’s truth, and Abir will run to the airport to stop Mishti because he learns that Mishti is leaving for Mumbai. And that is when Heli Daruwala will make an entry as she will meet Abir at the airport and help convince the airport authorities to let him inside and find Mishti. In the photo which is shared by Heli on Instagram, Shaheer and Heli, who happen to be great friends in real life, strike a pose, while Abir is all dressed up in a dhoti and kurta, Heli looks chic in a short dress and denim jacket. Also, Heli will be seen giving advice to Abir in the show regarding his love life and all of the fans hope that post this, Abir will express his love for Mishti and the two will be together.



