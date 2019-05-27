News

This is how Hina Khan paints the sky blue

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, popular for TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is undoubtedly one of the stylish actresses in telly town. She made her debut at Cannes this year.

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, she launched the poster of her upcoming film, Lines. After making her stunning appearances at Cannes, the actress is currently enjoying in Milan with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina is an active social media user and she always makes sure to share pictures on the platform, and her fans love her for the same. Yesterday, the actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a blue outfit, looking very pretty.

She captioned the photo as, "When your dress paints the sky blue #HappyMe."

Check out her photos right here:

Once Hina is back to town, she will start shooting for her Bollywood film, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

