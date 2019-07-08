THIS is how Hina Khan spent her weekend with Rocky Jaiswal

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most loved and successful actresses in the television industry. She was ruling the television screens with her performance as Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress is shooting for her debut Bollywood movie currently. She recently made the entire television industry proud when she became the first Indian actress to walk the Cannes festival. Hina has been in a committed relationship with Rocky for quite some time now.

Everyone makes plans during the weekends, and Hina also had the perfect plan. She decided to watch the movie Kalank along with Rocky. She shared a post regarding the same and captioned it saying, 'Weekend plans done right with some friends and loads of fun. Watching Kalank.'

Well, we hope she has a good and peaceful weekend with her loved ones.

