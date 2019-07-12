News

THIS is how Hina Khan spreads positivity

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 04:07 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She never fails to amaze her fans with her acting chops and stylish looks. The actress is an active social media user and regularly shares posts on her accounts. She not just shares her pictures but also spreads positivity via her social media handles.

Now, the actress shared some breathtaking pictures and added a touch of positivity in the post for us to take it and we sure are counting on our blessings as well. She wrote, "Do not look around, Look Up! #ThankYouGodForThisAmazingGift #CalledLife #SpreadLove #PositivityAlwaysWins #LookAtTheBrighterSide #BeTheLight #BeYou #LetsLiftEachOther." And well, of all the hashtags, the last one is what we must put social media to use for rather than the opposite. Take a look below:

Hina was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and now, she is all set to be seen as Nazia in the film, Lines. She is currently shooting for her next project.

Tags > Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan, Star Plus, Komolika, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu

past seven days