THIS is how Hina Khan spreads positivity

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She never fails to amaze her fans with her acting chops and stylish looks. The actress is an active social media user and regularly shares posts on her accounts. She not just shares her pictures but also spreads positivity via her social media handles.

Now, the actress shared some breathtaking pictures and added a touch of positivity in the post for us to take it and we sure are counting on our blessings as well. She wrote, "Do not look around, Look Up! #ThankYouGodForThisAmazingGift #CalledLife #SpreadLove #PositivityAlwaysWins #LookAtTheBrighterSide #BeTheLight #BeYou #LetsLiftEachOther." And well, of all the hashtags, the last one is what we must put social media to use for rather than the opposite. Take a look below:

Hina was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and now, she is all set to be seen as Nazia in the film, Lines. She is currently shooting for her next project.