This is how much Salman charged for Ram Kapoor starrer Comedy High School

Mumbai: Discovery Jeet is coming up with some really good content and interesting lineup of TV shows. Recently a screening was held for one of its shows titled 'Comedy High School.' The series which is hosted by Ram Kapoor witnessed buzzing personalities at the screening. The amount of anticipation was high since the pilot episode featured Hindi film superstar Salman Khan.

While the Dabangg star has been a guest on many shows but that was during the time of his film promotions. His appearance in the show sans any film's promotion raised many eyebrows.

Well, according to an exclusive information, TellyChakkar has learned that the reason behind his experience involves monies, loads of monies! We all know how pricey Khan is. Even his seconds of appearance could cost a lot. TellyChakkar has got a scoop that the Tubelight actor has charged for his guest appearance in the comedy weekly. The amount is not of a meagre sum but accounts to much value. An insider from the series revealed that Khan has charged four crores for three hours of shoot. "Every minute after three hours would have costed thousands for the makers," a source claimed.

Earlier, TellyChakkar reported about Khan getting paid around 11 Crores for the shoot of an episode of Bigg Boss 11. And for just three hours, getting 40 millions is not something to be casually taken.

The actor has already shot the episode and it will go on air on 17 February.

