How much would you Miss Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

29 Jul 2019 03:33 PM

MUMBAI: Sony's favourite show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is going to off- air soon. Their love story is iconic because it has reflected their struggle and the audience could easily connect to the lives of the characters too.    The closure of the show hasn't gone down well with the audience.  But as they say, all the right things have to come to an end. Sameer and Naina have become iconic characters since the very first episode. Every track of the show has wooed the audience because of the beautiful narration.

 Sameer and Naina's little bits of narration in between the scenes add up the realistic feel to their love story. Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh brought life to their characters of Sameer and Naina. Their chemistry has created ripples in the hearts of our audience. Would you miss Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai? Let us know here 

past seven days