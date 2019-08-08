This is how Namit Khanna prepared for his character of Dr Siddhant Mathur in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited shows of this year, the medical drama Sanjivani 2 is all set to hit the small screen soon. The show will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot.



Surbhi will be seen playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora, while Namit will portray the character of Dr. Siddhant "Sid" Mathur. According to the reports, Dr. Siddhant’s patients are his highest priority and he can go to any extent to save them, which is also pretty clear by the teaser. To prepare for his character, Namit watched multiple American medical drama series such as Grey's Anatomy and Scrubs which helped him understand and grasp a doctor's traits of empathy and positivity.



The first episode of Sanjivani 2 will air on 12th August. Are you excited for the reboot of Sanjivani? Hit the comment section below.