News

This is how RadhaKrishn team celebrated the milestone of 200 episodes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: It’s time to congratulate the team of RadhaKrishn! The mythological TV series has reached another milestone.

RadhaKrishn tells the love story that bloomed between Radha and Krishn. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tiwari and Gayatri Gill Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions and is directed by Rahul Tiwari. It stars Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Basant Bhatt, Harsh Vashisht, Akangsha Rawat, Gavie Chahal, Reena Kapoor and Naveen Jingar among others in key roles.

The show recently achieved a milestone by completing 200 episodes.

The team of the show celebrated the achievement by cutting a beautiful cake. They shared some pictures of the bash on social media.

Take a look at some of the pictures right here:

 

