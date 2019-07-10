THIS is how Ravi Dubey RESPONDED when he got TROLLED for being the guy Sargun chose as her life partner

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey and Sargun are one of the most adorable couples in telly land. The duo first met on the sets of their television show, 12/24 Karol Bagh. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in December 2013. Their love for each other gives couples goals to their fans.

Now, recently, Ravi was trolled for being the guy Sargun chose as her life partner. However, the actor proved that he is not only a great actor and a host, but he is also a good sport. So, how he handled the situation? Well, the actor recently reshared an image, where an Internet user had made a split of his younger and present self, and written, "Sargun has such a big heart, she chose the guy on the left." Instead of feeling upset, Ravi, reshared the post, and replied, "Sacchi tera pyar saccha hai baby ...Meri bhi himmat dekho ...photo daal bhi di..." Take a look below.

This response of Ravi earned him support from popular actors like Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Sara Arfeen Khan and Aamir Ali. While they couldn't stop themselves from laughing, they also commented how Ravi has a big heart, which made Sargun fall in love with him. Fans also supported the actor.