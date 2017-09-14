Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is indeed becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode. The show is currently focusing on multiple tracks to keep its viewers engaged.

TellyChakkar.com recently reported about Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) to propose his lady love Anika (Surbhi Chandna) while Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) married life will face problems as Omkara will insult Gauri in an exhibition, leaving her shattered.

So what’s the update on another cute jodi that is Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava)? Well, here we bring an exciting dope from the upcoming episode.

As we know, Bhavya has given a challenge to Rudra to earn Rs 25,000 to prove that he is a capable and responsible man. Rudra, who is now left with a single day to hand over the money to Bhavya, will try various means to earn cash.

He will first approach his big brother Shivaay but will not manage to convince him. Finally with no other option left with him, Rudra, who is a hardcore fitness freak, will sell off his gym equipments to arrange money. Bhavya will be truly impressed by Rudra’s act.

So is this the beginning to their cute love-story?

(Also Read: Shivaay proposes Anika, Omkara insults Gauri in Ishqbaaaz)

Well, their fans will have to wait a little more as many other revelations are in store.

Soon, Bhavya will reveal another shocking secret about herself. She will go on to share that she is four years elder to him. However, Rudra, who is madly in love with Bhavya, will decide to share his problem with Shivaay.

How will Oberoi family react to it? Will they agree with their relationship?