THIS is how Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava spend time with one another

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh together worked in the popular television soap Ishqbaaaz and have become best of buddies. Whenever they get a chance, they meet and have a gala time. They party together, enjoy together, and freeze their moments in the form of pictures and videos.

Now, Surbhi shared a screenshot of her video calling Shrenu and Mansi. The actress was missing her close friends and hence, was face timing them. The other two stars also looked happy to be catching up with one another after the show. On the show, Surbhi was seen as Anika, Shrenu was seen playing the role of Gauri, while Mansi was seen as Bhavya. The three actresses surely shared a great bonding with one another.

Coming to Surbhi’s post, she shared the picture and tagged Shrenu and Mansi. She wrote, “This is so precious I missed this my girls.. @shrenuparikhofficial @dearmansi.”