News

How will Kartik react on knowing Kairav’s truth in Star Plus’ Yeh RIshta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 09:05 PM

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness an interesting drama.

As per the ongoing track, Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives. Kartik, who believes that Naira is dead and feels responsible for her death, is living with this guilt. Naira, meanwhile, stays with their son Kairav in Goa.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira have a hit-and-miss moment, but the former manages to meet Kairav and loses his heart to the little munchkin.

He is unaware that the Kairav is his own son. Naira and he even chat on the phone, as she is upset with this unknown person misleading Kairav.

Soon, the show will progress towards a face-off between Kartik and Naira.  

It so happens Kartik learns that Naira is alive, and while he would be required to head back to Udaipur, he refuses to do so. Kartik stays in Goa to meet Naira. Eventually, the truth about Kairav being their son in revealed.

It will be interesting to see how Kairav reunites Kartik and Naira!

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days