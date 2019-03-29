How you look and present yourself is the first impression you make on people: Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Who says getting decked up is only something that women do? Actor Ravi Dubey says that grooming oneself is as important for men as it is for women.



The multi-talented Ravi has shown his versatility through a wide array of projects on television ranging from hosting to delivering winning performances. He started his acting career in 2006 as Ravi Agarwal in the DD National’s Stree... Teri Kahaani. He rose to fame with Sony’s Saas Bina Sasural and Zee TV’s Jamai Raja.



Ravi has always been spotted dressed very well from tip to toe, be it from a day out and casual outings to a romantic dinner date and at event and award functions. We are smitten kittens over his flawless style. After all, who doesn’t want to be around men who smell good, look dashing, and have an amazing sense of fashion!



Our industry boasts of many actors, and not all of them are as particular about experimenting with the off-beat. Ravi most definitely falls under the category that doesn’t shy away from experimenting and standing out of the lot. His personality speaks volumes.



Ravi elaborated about the changing trends and made some inspiring statements.



He said, ‘The trends are definitely changing. I think women are a great inspiration in every field, even in the field of fashion. It's just the fact that women take such good care of themselves, so I think that in itself has inspired men to do the same. If you are walking with a lady who is looking so stunning, so you got to look your part as well. So, it’s not undue pressure but necessary pressure that has been put on men. Men should look good and dress well.’



‘What you wear, how you wear it, and how you carry it add to your personality. When you walk the red carpet looking great, you feel good about yourself and that kind of reflects on your overall personality. So, fashion and dressing good is an extension of your personality,’ says Ravi, who makes sure to look dashing in every public appearance.



He adds, ‘I think men's grooming is very important. Have you ever seen an ungroomed army man? I don’t think so, as they take care of themselves and their presence. Even during our school days, we had to be extremely groomed, as that is how we were taught to present ourselves when we grew up. How you look and present yourself is the first impression you make on people.’



Well said, Ravi!