This is how Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka will come to an end!

Zee TV’s primetime offering Kaala Teeka questioned age-old superstitions and endeavoured to create awareness against them amongst the masses. The show struck a chord with television audiences and was ardently followed by its loyal viewers in the course of its glorious run. The show is now set to bid adieu to its ardent viewers on 14th April. Having kept them glued to the tube for 1 year and 6 months, the show ends at the peak of its popularity.

Kaala Teeka has progressed with the gripping narratives of the lives of three generations of the Thakur family. The show started with a stellar cast of veteran actors like Mita Vashisht, Bhupinder Singh, Daljeet Kaur and two child artistes Adaa Narang as Gauri and Sargam Khurana as Kaali. The show captured the journey of a girl child Kaali who was treated as a human Kaala Teeka for another child Gauri and was expected to shadow her everywhere for the well-being of the latter.

This regressive, superstitious belief of using one child’s presence merely to ward off evil influences from another posed several obstacles in the former’s path of growth and overall development. How Kaali overcomes these setbacks and rises above her role of a human Kaala Teeka and comes into her own formed the crux of its first chapter.

After its second leap, the show saw Kali and Gauri grow up to be young ladies played by Simran Pareenja and Fenil Umrigar and it captured the dynamics between them and their love interest Yug played by Rohan Gandotra.

Following yet another generation leap, the show saw an all-new story and a new star cast with Parag Tyagi, Sukirti Khandpal, Karan Sharma stepping in and only Simran Pareenja continuing as the show’s constant leading lady.

Speaking on the show’s closure, Simran Pareenja who is currently seen playing the role of Pavitra said, “I am genuinely happy that Kaala Teeka happened to me. This show has given me recognition and I have enjoyed being a part of it. I have made some very good friends like Daljeet (Kaur) and Fenil (Umrigar). I have seen many leaps in the show and emotionally I am very attached to it and will surely miss shooting for it.” She also added, “From playing a 20 year old girl to a mother, I have got a chance to explore my abilities as an actor. I’ve learnt to speak Bhojpuri and even performed a lot of difficult stunts on my own. I will remember this phase, this show forever. I am glad the makers aren’t dragging the storyline as it loses the charm of its plot so it’s better to end the show on a high.”

Karan Sharma who plays the role of Krishna, shared, “Though the journey was short but enjoyed playing the role of Krishna. I bonded very well with the entire cast especially Parag Tyagi. I am sad that show is coming to an end. Hope to be back soon on small screen.”

So how will Kaala Teeka come to an end?

As per our sources, Naina will accept Pavitra as her sister. She would agree to Pavitra and Krishna’s relationship and will decide to leave the village and go back to city.

On her way, she would meet with an accident. Later, they will be asked to do rituals for her late mother Kaali, to stay away from negative energy.

At last, Naina will agree to stay along with Pavitra and Krishna.

The newest project Sethji will take the place of Kaala Teeka from 17 April.