This is how Zee TV's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se will bid adieu to viewers

MUMBAI: Every show comes with an expiry date!



Zee TV's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se is set to bid adieu to viewers.



The show, which features Karan Jotwani and Suhasi Dhami in the lead roles, was well-appreciated by the masses for its unique storyline and splendid performances by the entire cast.



There is no doubt that production house Bodhi Tree did a great job and entertained viewers by bringing interesting twists each time.



The cast has already wrapped up the shoot, and upcoming show Hamari Bahu Silk will launch on 3rd June in the slot of Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.



So how will the show come to an end?



Well, like every show, this will also end on a happy note.



Vedika (Suhasi) and Sahil (Karan) will understand their love for each other and tie the knot.



Here's wishing the entire cast good luck for their future endeavours!