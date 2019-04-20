Hula-hoop challenge for Shaan, Amaal Mallik, and Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: The little singing prodigies on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs never fail to miss a chance to challenge their judges. Popular contestant Ayush KC's performance on Ae Kaash Ki Hum impressed everyone. Immediately after his melodious performance, the singing dynamite decided to give a hula-hoop challenge to our favorite judges Shaan and Amaal Mallik and dapper host Ravi Dubey.

While the three tried their level best to use the hula-hoop well , they created ripples of laughter and entertained all. Shaan aced the challenge and won everyone's hearts!

We can’t wait to witness this fun moment on TV. What about you?