Hula-hoop challenge for Shaan, Amaal Mallik, and Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: The little singing prodigies on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs never fail to miss a chance to challenge their judges. Popular contestant Ayush KC's performance on Ae Kaash Ki Hum impressed everyone. Immediately after his melodious performance, the singing dynamite decided to give a hula-hoop challenge to our favorite judges Shaan and Amaal Mallik and dapper host Ravi Dubey.
While the three tried their level best to use the hula-hoop well , they created ripples of laughter and entertained all. Shaan aced the challenge and won everyone's hearts!
We can’t wait to witness this fun moment on TV. What about you?
Which TV actress has the best pool body?
Add new comment