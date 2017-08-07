The beautiful actress Hunar Hali, who was last seen in Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki and Mauka Mauka fameactor Vishal Malhotra have been roped in for a SAB TV’s show.

The actors will be soon entering Shashi Sumeet Productions’ TV, Biwi aur Main.

According to our sources, Hunar will play Rajeev’s (Karan Veer Mehra) friend and Vishal will depict the character of a cop.

As per the storyline, everyone will get drunk in a party and the next day when all will be freed from the affect of alcohol, they will be left shocked.

Why?

Well, the next day when they will wake up, Hunar’s character will be seen married to Rajeev’s dad Babuji (Ashok Lokhande).

Stay tuned to the show for the interesting sequence.

And for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.