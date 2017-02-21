Hunterr fame Haanssa Singh in Star Plus’ Aarambh

Bollywood actress Haanssa Singh who created ripples with her elegant and stylish ‘Meow’ in the movie Hunterr will soon make her comeback to TV!!

Haanssa who has been part of movies Backwaters, Page 3, Karthik Calling Karthik, Money hai to Honey Hai, Tom Dicky Harry, Krrish 3 will be part of Rose Audio Visuals’ upcoming big-ticket show on Star Plus, Aarambh, which will be based on the clash of Aryans and Dravidians.

As per a reliable source, “Haanssa will play a very beautiful character, that of a warrior.”

The show will have Rajneish Duggal and Karthika Nair playing lead roles. Tarun Khanna, Tej Sapru, Tanuja, Joy Sengupta will play pivotal roles.

We buzzed Haanssa, and she told us, “I am doing something on TV. But this is not the right time to talk about it.”

We buzzed Producer Shristi Arya and the channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

We hear that Aarambh has already gone on floor, with the unit shooting presently in Manali.

Watch this space for more updates.