I am comfortable in my skin and wearing a bikini on screen: Kanchi Singh

MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh is a popular television actress. She became a household name by playing the role of Avni in the show, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. The actress has now undergone a remarkable transformation.

The actress is known for her girl-next-door looks in her shows. She played an agyakaari beti as well as a doting bahu. Last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has been on a two-year break during which she worked on herself. She now has a bikini bod and says that she is comfortable flaunting it on a TV show.

Speaking about the same, Kanchi told Times of India, “I spent these two years travelling and working on myself. I believe that it’s important not just for actors, but for everyone to be fit and have a good body. I attained what I set out for in three months. Many people asked me what I was doing at the gym despite being so thin. For them, gymming is all about losing weight. What they don’t realise is that being fit is more important than anything else.”

She added, “I have really worked hard on myself. I am comfortable in my skin and wearing a bikini on screen, including on a TV show. There is nothing vulgar about it. I feel people need to change their outlook towards TV actresses. Why are we questioned for wearing a bikini, while film actresses aren’t? There are so many TV actresses who look stunning in a bikini. Why can’t a bahu flaunt a bikini bod? If they are comfortable doing so, no one should question their choice. Sadly, every actress gets labelled as a bahu even if she doesn’t tie the knot on a TV show. This is why they are often asked questions about their bold off-screen avatars. I feel that people should change their mindset towards us.”