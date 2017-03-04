I am excited to get back to acting: Shanay Shah

Web series is the new phenomenon in the field of entertainment and its certainly soaring in popularity.

A lot of television actors are getting inclined towards performing in a web series and there are some, who are making a comeback to acting with a web series after a long gap. The good looking actor Shanay Shah is one among them.

Shanay played the son of Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala in Star Plus’ popular daily Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Now he is all grown up and returning to stage with an upcoming horror web series called Room No. 666. The story is all about a kid named Yug who gets murdered and returns as a ghost to take revenge. Unlike every horror story, this plot has some interesting twist for its viewers.

Post Kumkum, he shifted his focus towards studies and now the young lad is quite excited with his comeback with a web series and now aims to shine on as an actor.

Shanay’s upcoming web series Room No. 666 (Produced by J&B Films) is going to be India’s first Horror web series which is expected to be released in the first week of March on Youtube. Shanay has a prominent role to play in the series.

When we had a word with Shanay to know more about the web series and his experience, he told us, “It was a great experience working with Mony Roy ( co actor seen as Jocky in the series), the entire team and our director Bharti. I was a science student so I sidelined acting for some time and focused on my studies but now my entire focus would be on acting and I would prefer doing movies now. I just want to act and be happy now.”

Good luck Shanay.