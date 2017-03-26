Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Joker
Joker
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?

Do you think The Kapil Sharma Show controversy is a publicity stunt?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I am getting to learn romance through Keerti: Shardul Pandit

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2017 09:59 AM

The good looking and talented VJ cum actor Shardul Pandit, is set to return to acting with fiction series after a gap of 6 years.

Shardul will be seen in a prominent role in &TV’s newest offering Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions).

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar, Shardul shared how blessed he is feeling to have Keerti Nagpure as her co-star. He also shared that initially he was little skeptical about romantic scenes with his co-star Keerti.

Talking about the same, Shardul told us, “I started off my acting career with a negative role where I didn’t have any romance element. I was just a guy who was doing evil things. I haven’t done romance before and now I am getting to learn it with Keerti. She is an experienced actress who has done a lot of shows earlier.”

“Sometimes, being a guy you may feel whether you should hold her or should get close to her while shooting for a romantic scene. So it’s important for the actors to make each other feel comfortable. We have shot few scenes where we had to come extremely close and I wouldn't have done it if Keerti was not there. A romantic scene cannot be done if there is a lack of intimacy between the actors.”

“Keerti is very supportive and I am happy to have her as my co-star. Our scenes are also coming out good which the audience can judge well once the show goes on-air,” concludes Shardul.  

Good luck Shardul.   

Tags > Shardul Pandit, shooting, romantic scenes, &TV, Shobhna Desai Productions, Kuldeepak,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top