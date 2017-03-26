I am getting to learn romance through Keerti: Shardul Pandit

The good looking and talented VJ cum actor Shardul Pandit, is set to return to acting with fiction series after a gap of 6 years.

Shardul will be seen in a prominent role in &TV’s newest offering Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions).

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar, Shardul shared how blessed he is feeling to have Keerti Nagpure as her co-star. He also shared that initially he was little skeptical about romantic scenes with his co-star Keerti.

Talking about the same, Shardul told us, “I started off my acting career with a negative role where I didn’t have any romance element. I was just a guy who was doing evil things. I haven’t done romance before and now I am getting to learn it with Keerti. She is an experienced actress who has done a lot of shows earlier.”

“Sometimes, being a guy you may feel whether you should hold her or should get close to her while shooting for a romantic scene. So it’s important for the actors to make each other feel comfortable. We have shot few scenes where we had to come extremely close and I wouldn't have done it if Keerti was not there. A romantic scene cannot be done if there is a lack of intimacy between the actors.”

“Keerti is very supportive and I am happy to have her as my co-star. Our scenes are also coming out good which the audience can judge well once the show goes on-air,” concludes Shardul.

Good luck Shardul.