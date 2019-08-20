I am happy that I didn’t start with films, says Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is a well-known television actress. She is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming horror film, Ghost.



In an interview with Times of India, she said that her transition may not necessarily be for the better, but she wants to do it. She elaborated on the same and said that she has worked for 12 hours without any break and now she is at a stage where she can afford to do what she wants to do. She has been away from TV as nothing interesting has been offered to her. And, she doesn't want to be an actor who works non-stop for money.



The actress, who was last seen in TV series Rangrasiya and web show called Zindabad and Vodka Shots, also said that TV has changed and she doesn't see herself fit into that space. She added that she is not saying no to the medium but right now she is taking a break from it. She also talked about her proper full-fledged foray in Bollywood and how she learned a lot from TV and that's why she is glad she started off her proper acting career with series. “I always feared the casting couch. Not that I would have taken it lying down; I would have beaten the sh*t out of him. I took up this film because a friend was originally supposed to direct it, though he didn’t eventually. However, in hindsight, I am happy that I didn’t start with films, as I learned a great deal on TV. Even if I make a mistake in one episode, I can always improve myself in the next telecast,” she said.