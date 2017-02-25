I am happy that I have made my choice to look for roles that are ‘different’ – Hrishikesh Pandey

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, fondly known as Inspector Sachin of Sony TV’s longest running show CID, considers his long stint in the show as ‘memorable’. But now that he is no longer associated with the show, he is venturing out to play characters that are really different.

Hrishikesh has got an offer down South, and is looking to capitalize on it.

However, on the small screen, his eagerness to do something different has lead to him grabbing a negative role!!

He will be seen in a completely new avatar, that of a man on a mission in an episodic of Life OK’s Savdhan India. Produced by Jaaswand Entertainment, Hrishikesh will play a completely bad guy, with a criminal mind.

Talking about the difference, Hrishikesh said, “In all these years of work, I have always maintained a clean shaven look. So I decided to let go of it, to create a difference. Also, I wanted to do something negative to create that change. Hence, I took up this offer in Savdhan India. Even though I hate playing the baddie, I took it up as the role was interesting. I play a man who is not a cheapo, but is an edgy, classy yet negative character. I would have never imagined myself doing such a character. He is so mean and nasty.”

Hrishikesh has had an illustrious career spanning 18 years in the industry. And to be part of CID for 8 long years, is in itself an achievement for the actor. “Though the show has been running for nearly 20 years now, I have been part of it for 8 years, which is certainly long enough. I have had a wonderful time being with CID. But as an actor, you need to grow in life and everyone has to make choices at one point of time. It is either to do the same thing and be happy, or go in for a change. I am happy in not doing CID now. I am happy that I have made my choice to look for roles that are different. Also, I have had a longer association with Sony TV, wherein I was doing the show Saakshi before CID happened.”

From being the one to beat up goons, Hrishikesh had a funny time on the set of Savdhan India, where he got beaten up a lot. “Yes, that was a different feeling. People kept laughing on the set, and asked me how it is to get beaten up for a change. After every two seconds, I felt like getting up and knocking the person off (laughs). But I had to remind myself that I am into a different character now.”

Unfortunately, the actor got hurt too during the filming of Savdhan shoot. “Yes, I got hit on my hand and there was a swelling for more than 6-7 days. It was nobody’s mistake though. Overall, the Savdhan experience has been very good.”

On his future goals, the actor stated, “I will not leave TV, but I am looking for films too. I don’t mind playing the good and bad as well. The basic criterion is that I need to get something to perform. I am ready to play a character more than my age too, as long as it is strong.”

So is he in touch with his CID family even now? “Yes, we do keep in touch daily and have a talk. Everyone has been so close for years, that we are one family now.”

Hrishikesh, wish you all the luck!!