I am happy to reunite with my Udann family: Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Colors’ longest running social drama, ‘Udann’ has enthralled viewers for almost 5 years with its intriguing narrative. The post leap drama has also seen a lot of new entrants in the show and the twists and turns in the story line has kept the viewers glued to the television screens. While the viewers have witnessed a bitter relation between the mother and daughter due to Anjor’s

(Tanya Sharma) hatred for Chakor (Toral Rasputra), but now this situation is changing because of Chakor’s continuous effortsdue to which their differences are getting resolved gradually.

But another interesting twist is about to spruce up the drama, as Vijayendra Kumeria will make a comeback in the show as Raghav. But now, Raghav will be seen with grey shades as he has only returned because he has vested interest from Chakor and wants to fulfil his greed.

In the upcoming episodes, Raghav encounters Chakor in a hospital as she is admitted because of her medical condition due to which she has a blurred memory. Raghav will take advantage of her illness and make her believe that he is Sooraj. He will bluff Chakor with a bundle of lies and pretend to be her husband, only to fulfil his motive.

Commenting on his comeback Vijayendra Kumeria said, “I have been associated with this show for many years, and now I am making a comeback with a new angle to my character which is going to be quite interesting. The new storyline had a creative requirement of Raghav in Azandganj. For the lovely association that I have had with the show I have come back to Udaan

... I am very happy to reunite with my Udann family and COLORS I am hopeful that that the viewers will enjoy the track”.