Mudassar Khan is one talented choreographer!

Having choreographed for a plethora of Bollywood films, Mudassar came into the limelight for setting up groovy steps in Dabangg. Apart from films, he has also judged one of the most popular dance reality shows, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters – Season 3, Dance India Dance – Season 4 and 5 on Zee TV.

As Mudassar turns a judge in the upcoming season of the show, he gives a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming season of Dance India Dance!

Talking about the newness factor, Mudassar said, “Well, this time we have two extremely talented judges on board - Marzi Pestonji and Mini Pradhan. Marzi is an ace choreographer who has done many shows and award functions and Mini has a classical background who has done substantial work in Bollywood. Apart from the judges, we have our very own Mithun Da coming back!

We will also have legendary choreographers in the likes of Chinni Prakash, Prabhu Deva, Farah Khan, Saroj Khan and many more popular veterans gracing our show every week. So there are a lot of things to keep the audience hooked."

As we all are aware, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a hit so much so that it managed to retain the top spot in the TRP charts for quite some weeks.

(Also Read: Fan carves DID judge, Mudassar's name on his hand!)

Talking about the pressures of keeping up with the TRP race, he averred, “the only pressure we have is to be better than the last season. We have to beat our standards. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was an original singing reality show and DID is an original dance reality show. For me, I will try to bring in the new styles and trends in dance this season.”

Shedding some light on his career Muddasar expressed, “I am happy with the way my career is progressing but I am not satisfied. My forte lies in choreographing for films so I hope, I get better projects coming my way. You ask any dancer which is your high point and bang will come in a reply – “it is yet to come". Even we have families and responsibilities so once that is fulfilled we can talk about the broader picture. Which choreographer would not want projects planned that is set to roll every month than looking around for more work?

For me, I face a lot of competition where I have to prove that I am better than others. I feel choreographers like Rajeev Surti and Raju Khan are immensely talented. I am a junior to them so I have a long way to go.”

Mudassar claims that he has been offered to judge a lot of dance reality shows and some have approached him to come on board as a host too, but he prefers being a part of DID over others.

“I do not want to keep judging shows all my life but DID is one show where I get to learn also. “

Kudos Muddassar!