“I am looking forward to have Rannvijay Singh as a co-actor”, says Karishma Sharma starring in Viu’s Sumer Singh Diaries

Gear up to witness an edgy drama series on the country’s leading video streaming platform, Viu that is all set to go on floors with their original show Sumer Singh Diaries. The show promises to be an appealing and relatable one that stars the super talented actress Karishma Sharma of Super 30 fame alongside Rannvijay Singh.

On being roped in on the show, Karishma Sharma said, “I’m super excited to be working on part of Viu original Sumer Singh Diaries produced by Big Synergy. It’s an edgy drama series, a genre I really enjoy shooting for. The story is very engaging and appealing and I promise that you will see a completely new side of me in this show. I am looking forward to have Rannvijay Singh as a co-actor. We are going to bring you a show that is going to keep you at the edge of your seats.”