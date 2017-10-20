Comedian Rehman Khan is thankful to comedy show judges like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman for helping him grow in the industry.



In an episode of Comedy Dangal, his performance showed how some people are still dividing others in the name of caste and religion.



"Hindu-Muslim topic is old, but still many of my brothers can relate to it. Getting a rent (rented apartment) in Mumbai is mostly difficult if you are a Muslim," Rehman said in a statement.



"I am Muslim by choice, not by chance," added the Comedy Circus participant.



Talking about his growth in showbiz, he said: "Im happy that there are people like Sidhu 'paaji' (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Shekhar Suman who don't judge people on the basis of their caste.